Williams (pectoral) practiced Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Williams avoided IR and surgery despite suffering what was initially believed to be a torn pectoral muscle in the team's Week 1 win over the Texans. It's still not known whether he was able to log a full or limited one, or how likely it is he'll suit up Sunday against the Browns. However, it is clearly a step in a positive direction for the veteran safety.