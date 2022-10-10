Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The Ravens announced Williams' wrist injury shortly after halftime Sunday and classified him as doubtful to return, so it isn't very surprising to see him downgraded to out. His next chance to return will be next Sunday against the Giants.
