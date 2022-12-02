Head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Williams (wrist) won't be activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is now slated to miss his seventh contest in a row due to the dislocated wrist he suffered back in Week 5. The 26-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 23, and though he won't suit up this weekend, coach Harbaugh noted that Williams could be in play for Baltimore's divisional matchup in Pittsburgh the following week, per Hensley. As for this Sunday, Geno Stone and Chuck Clark are expected to continue operating as the team's two starting safeties.