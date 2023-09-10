Williams will need an MRI after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Williams suffered the injury in the first half and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game a short while later. The team will likely have a better idea of his ability to suit up for Week 2 against the Bengals after the results come in.
