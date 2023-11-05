Williams (hamstring) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The 27-year-old safety was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week, but it seems as if he won't be able to play through his hamstring issue this Sunday. With Williams missing time, Geno Stone is expected to see an uptick in work in Baltimore's secondary.
More News
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Carries questionable tag for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Limited in practice•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Will sit out again Week 8•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Won't play vs. Lions•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Missing from practice•
-
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Could sit out vs. Lions•