Williams (shoulder) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Texans.
Williams sustained a shoulder injury in the first half, which will sidelined him for the remainder of the Ravens' season opener. The exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown, leaving the safety's status up in the air for the Week 2 road matchup versus Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 17.
