Ravens' Mark Andrews: Absent due to soft-tissue injury

Andrews was not available for Thursday's practice due to a muscle-tissue injury.

Without a full diagnosis of the injury, it's difficult to estimate when Andrews will return to practice for the Ravens. At this point, it's best to consider him day-to-day until more information about his status is revealed. When healthy, the rookie tight end is expected to engage in a three-way battle for playing time at tight end in 2018.

Our Latest Stories