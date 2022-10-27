Andrews (knee) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers.
Andrews, who was listed as a non-participant at practice Monday through Wednesday, was able to play through his knee issue in this past Sunday's win over the Browns en route to logging 56 of a possible 64 snaps on offense, while not hauling in either of his two targets in the contest. He'll tough it out again Thursday, and barring any in-game setbacks or limitations, the Ravens' top tight end will have a chance to bounce back from his quiet Week 7 effort. Overall, Andrews has recorded a 39-455-5 line on 59 targets through seven outings to date.
