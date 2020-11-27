Andrews (thigh) was listed as limited on Friday's practice estimate, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The Ravens are holding all team activities virtually due to a COVID-19 outbreak among teammates and staff members, but Andrews has maintained a 'limited' listing on all five injury reports this week. With their Week 12 matchup rescheduled a second time to Tuesday, when they're slated to visit Pittsburgh, he likely will be on the receiving end of passes from Robert Griffin due to Lamar Jackson (illness) residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. And that's assuming the game is played at all.