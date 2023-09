Andrews (quadricep) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Andrews, who was inactive in Week 1, was also limited Wednesday, so unless the tight end practices fully Friday he figures to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Andrews noted Thursday that he's "continuing to get better day-by-day," while adding that he's "excited for (the Ravens' Week 2) offensive game plan."