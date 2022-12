Andrews recorded three receptions on seven targets for 31 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns.

Andrews led the team in targets, but the results didn't follow. He made his first catch with only 18 seconds left in the first half, and it resulted in a 19-yard gain -- his longest of the day. In two full games without Lamar Jackson (knee), Andrews has managed only 48 yards on 13 targets.