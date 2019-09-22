Ravens' Mark Andrews: Available to play Week 3
Andrews (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed earlier Sunday that Andrews was a "50-50" proposition for Week 3, but the tight end was apparently able to do enough in pregame warmups to assuage most of the Ravens' concern about his health. That being said, Andrews will probably be playing at less than 100 percent, which could prompt the Ravens to manage his snap count more conservatively than normal if the foot presents any problems as the game unfolds. If Andrews is at all limited, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst would be in store for added reps.
