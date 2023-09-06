Andrews (undisclosed) is participating at Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews is back on the field after having missed Baltimore's last six practices due to an undisclosed injury, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up Week 1. The Ravens' first official injury report of the week, to be released later Wednesday, will reveal whether he was limited or managed to practice without restrictions. Coach John Harbaugh has repeatedly downplayed the severity of Andrews' undisclosed issues.