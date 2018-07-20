Ravens' Mark Andrews: Back at practice
Andrews (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday.
The rookie third-round pick missed the first practice of training camp with an undisclosed muscle-tissue injury, but it's apparently not a major concern. The quick return should help Andrews in his battle for playing time with first-round pick Hayden Hurst and incumbent starter Nick Boyle. Given that he's the least experienced blocker of the bunch, Andrews is unlikely to get many snaps outside of obvious passing situations.
