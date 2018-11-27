Andrews caught his lone target for a 74-yard gain against the Raiders.

The rookie broke free down the right sideline and caught a beautifully placed ball from Lamar Jackson for a huge gain. Unfortunately, it was the only time Andrews was targeted in the win over the Raiders, and his 18 offensive snaps marked a career-low. Baltimore's passing volume has fallen off since Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback with a combined 44 attempts over two games. The Ravens' run-first approach has also led to Nick Boyle, who is known for his value as a run blocker, seeing the most tight end snaps by far. If Baltimore continues to have a run-heavy offense under Jackson, Andrews' target volume will remain low.

