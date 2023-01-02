Andrews corralled all nine of his targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to Pitssburgh.

Andrews had been struggling in backup quarterback Tyler Huntley's previous three starts (8-93-0), but the duo surpassed its entire production over that span in one fell swoop. While this was a step forward for Baltimore's struggling passing attack, the star tight end's fantasy value still fluctuates greatly with and without Lamar Jackson (knee). If the latter is forced to miss Baltimore's regular season finale, then Andrews' projections will understandably be lowered against the Bengals in Week 18.