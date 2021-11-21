Andrews brought in eight of 10 targets for 73 yards in the Ravens' 16-13 win over the Bears on Sunday.

The star tight end easily paced the Ravens' pass catchers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while showing immediate chemistry with emergency starter Tyler Huntley. Andrews has been trending in the right direction of late, upping his catch and yardage totals over that of the prior contest for three straight weeks. Andrews should once again serve as a key target irrespective of who's under center for a Week 12 AFC North clash against the Browns.