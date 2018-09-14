Andrews caught three of four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's loss against the Bengals.

The rookie scored his first NFL touchdown late in the first half to pull the Ravens within two scores heading into halftime. Andrews has drawn eight targets through two games -- a bigger role than most could have envisioned for the rookie considering Baltimore's deep tight end rotation. Even though Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams continue to see plenty of snaps thanks to their blocking ability, Andrews' pass-catching ability will keep him on the field. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes once Hayden Hurst (foot) returns, but for now, Andrews should have a role in the passing game.