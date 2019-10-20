Ravens' Mark Andrews: Catches two of eight targets
Andrews caught two of his eight targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Seahawks.
On a day when the Ravens threw the ball just 20 times, Andrews dominated with a 40-percent target share. He failed to haul in just a quarter of the balls thrown his way, however, and made no real impact outside of a 33-yard catch and run. While this is obviously a disappointing showing for Andrews' fantasy owners, it should be noted that he still has 99 receiving yards or a touchdown in four of seven games this season. He'll face another tough matchup next Sunday night against the Patriots.
