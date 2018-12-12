Ravens' Mark Andrews: Catchless in Kansas City
Andrews was unable to haul in either of his two targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Kansas City.
It was Andrews' first catchless outing of the season. The rookie tight end has been the Ravens' most productive option at the position despite the numerous early-round picks in the stable. He entered Sunday with five catches for 140 yards in three games with fellow rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Ravens have been run-heavy with Jackson at quarterback, but -- be that as it may -- Andrews is one of the safer Baltimore targets to roll with on a weekly basis, which might not be saying much. Sunday brings a bottom-10 Tampa Bay pass defense to Baltimore.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...