Andrews was unable to haul in either of his two targets during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Kansas City.

It was Andrews' first catchless outing of the season. The rookie tight end has been the Ravens' most productive option at the position despite the numerous early-round picks in the stable. He entered Sunday with five catches for 140 yards in three games with fellow rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Ravens have been run-heavy with Jackson at quarterback, but -- be that as it may -- Andrews is one of the safer Baltimore targets to roll with on a weekly basis, which might not be saying much. Sunday brings a bottom-10 Tampa Bay pass defense to Baltimore.