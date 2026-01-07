Andrews caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers. He finished the season with 48 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns on 70 targets, adding 10 rushes for 48 yards and a score.

Andrews's quiet finish to the season mirrored his mostly disappointing 2025 campaign, in which the tight end saw a drop in receptions, yards, and touchdowns from last season. Despite the relatively down year, the veteran is clearly a part of the Ravens' plans for the future, as he agreed to a three-year extension in early December. With that said, teammate Isaiah Likely is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, yet it is unclear whether Baltimore will make an effort to resign him. His potential departure could mean an uptick in work for Andrews, as the two capped each other's potential this season in what was a rocky year for the Ravens offensively. The 30-year-old will look to have get back to his normal level of production next season as a key part of the Ravens' offensive attack.