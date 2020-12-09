Andrews (illness) has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews will thus be available for Monday night's contest against the Browns, who've been a fantasy-friendly opponent for opposing TEs this season. Prior to missing the Ravens' last two tilts, Andrews averaged 3.8 catches for 45.4 yards to go along with six TDs through 10 games.

