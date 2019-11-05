Ravens' Mark Andrews: Comes up big in small role

Andrews caught two of three targets for 21 yards Sunday against the Patriots.

This was Andrews' lowest snap count (24) and lowest snap percentage (34 percent) of any game this season. It's possible that this had to do with Baltimore's run-heavy game plan where the Ravens ran the ball 41 times while attempting just 23 attempts. With Nick Boyle (59 snaps) and Hayden Hurst (29 snaps) regarded as better blockers than Andrews, it's not entirely surprising that Andrews would take a backseat in that type of game script. Andrews came up big when called upon, however, as his 18-yard reception over Terrance Brooks on third down midway through the third quarter helped set up a touchdown that put the Ravens up by two scores. Andrews figures to see a larger role Sunday against the Bengals in a game where Baltimore won't need to shy away from the Cincinnati secondary.