Ravens' Mark Andrews: Continues nursing foot injury

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Andrews will have to keep managing his nagging foot injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Andrews avoided an injury designation for Sunday's game but only played 43 of 81 offensive snaps as he was forced to leave the game, though the injury was never officially announced and he returned to the contest. It doesn't appear the 23-year-old will be fully recovered from the injury in the near future and seems likely to be limited at practice again this week.