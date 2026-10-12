Andrews caught four of six targets for 28 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons.

Andrews finished third on the team in catches and receiving yards behind wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but the veteran tight end had a forgettable night full of miscues. Atlanta's first touchdown came on a 36-yard Jessie Bates return of Andrews' first-quarter fumble, and Andrews also failed to come down with a pair of catchable balls in the end zone, one of which would have resulted in a touchdown, while the other was an attempted two-point conversion. Andrews' ceiling would rise if the Ravens get starting QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) back in Week 6 at Cleveland, but Sunday night's quiet performance was due primarily to Andrews' own miscues rather than any shortcomings on the part of backup QB Tyler Huntley.