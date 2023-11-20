Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the left fibula and ankle injuries Andrews sustained in the team's Week 11 win over the Bengals aren't "as bad as initially feared," giving the tight end an outside shot of returning to the field this season, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews underwent an MRI on Friday, which revealed a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Per Zrebiec, Andrews is scheduled to meet with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte during the upcoming week, and the Ravens hope to have a better understanding on the extent of the tight end's injuries following that consultation. Even though the Ravens aren't closing the door on Andrews playing again this season based on doctors' initial evaluations, the 28-year-old still appears likely to land on injured reserve, which would result in an absence of at least four games. Andrews' upcoming absence should clear the way for Isaiah Likely to serve as Baltimore's top pass-catching tight end, while also opening up additional targets for all of the Ravens' other receiving options.