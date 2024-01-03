Coach John Harbaugh said last week that Andrews (ankle) might be able to return during the playoffs, Saraha Ellison of the Ravens' official website reports. "Our job is to get to that point ," Harbaugh said. "That's what we have to do - get to the point where we're still playing when [Andrews] comes back."

Andrews suffered a fibula fracture and ankle ligament injury during the team's Week 11 win over Cincinnati. He'll miss a sixth straight game to close out the regular season when Baltimore hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday, but it sounds like the Ravens at least have some slim hope of getting their star tight end back in the lineup if they make a deep playoff run. They've already taken the first step in that direction by locking up a first-round bye and homefield advantage, with their first playoff game set to take place either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21. Backup tight end Isiah Likely has stepped up big in Andrews' absence, scoring four touchdowns in five games and averaging 3.8 catches for 58.2 yards on 5.2 targets.