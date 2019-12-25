Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Dealing with ankle issue

The Ravens listed Andrews (ankle) as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Andrews' Week 17 status is worth tracking, especially with the Ravens having clinched the AFC's top playoff seed. Even if his ankle issue isn't a major concern, it could be enough to prompt the team's coaching staff to rest or limit the tight end this weekend.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends