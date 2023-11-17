Andrews reportedly suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury during Thursday night's win over the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report adds that following his MRI, Andrews is still believed to be dealing with a long-term issue, with the tight end slated to visit a specialist next week to gather more information. Per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site, coach John Harbaugh noted after Thursday's contest that Andrews' injury looked like it was season ending. Based on that, as well as Rapoport's Friday report, Andrews is a candidate for IR. In his looming absence, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are next up for Baltimore's TE snaps.