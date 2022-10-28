Andrews is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against Tampa Bay after suffering an apparent shoulder injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews didn't practice throughout the week due to a knee issue, though he apparently suffered a new injury early in the second quarter of Thursday's game. There's no word as to the severity of the issue, though Andrews was spotted inside the medical tent prior to walking to the locker room. He recorded three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit. So long as Andrews is sidelined, Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver are projected to step into a more substantial role.