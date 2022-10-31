Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Andrews is dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries, but both issues appear to be minor, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews dealt with a knee issue leading up to Week 8 that sidelined him for each practice, but he was still deemed available for Thursday's primetime matchup against Tampa Bay. However, the superstar tight end was forced to leave the contest in the second quarter after suffering a shoulder injury. Now, it appears that Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and ankle injury, but the severity of each are expected to be minor. Andrews' participation at practice ahead of Week 9 should provide further clarity on his availability for next Monday's matchup against the Saints.