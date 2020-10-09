The Ravens list Andrews (thigh) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Andrews made his first appearance of the season on the injury report Thursday, when he was listed as a limited participant due to the thigh issue. While he was limited again in Friday's session, the Ravens don't seem to be too concerned about Andrews' status for the weekend. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Andrews was jogging and moving around well in the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media, so the tight end should be ready to handle a normal snap count Week 5. Official word on Andrews' status will arrive when the Ravens release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.