Andrews and the Ravens have had preliminary discussions about a contract extension, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Four of the Ravens' starters on offense come from the 2018 draft class, with Andrews (third round) joined by QB Lamar Jackson (first), OT Orlando Brown (third) and C/G Bradley Bozeman (sixth). Jackson is obviously the priority among that group, but his status as a first-round pick gives the Ravens a fifth-year contract option. Andrew, Brown and Bozeman, on the other hand, can all become free agents during the 2022 offseason. Brown wants to be traded to a team that will permanently move him from right tackle to left tackle, so it won't be any surprise if Andrews is the first guy to get an extension. The tight end isn't a great blocker and has committed more than his fair share of drops the past two years, but he's also one of the top playmakers at his position, sitting on 2,105 receiving yards and 20 TDs through 45 regular-season games.