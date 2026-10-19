Andrews caught one of three targets for four yards during the Ravens' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Andrews saw only three pass attempts from Tyler Huntley on Sunday, and it was the first time that the veteran tight end saw less than five targets this season. Andrews' 41 offensive snaps were most among Ravens tight ends, but his receiving line was below rookie fifth-rounder Josh Cuevas (4-44-1 on five targets). Baltimore will head back home for Week 7 against the Bengals on Oct. 25, and Andrews' scoring floor would be boosted if Lamar Jackson (ankle) is cleared to return from a two-game absence.