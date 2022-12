Andrews recorded two receptions on six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers.

The Ravens threw for only 104 yards as third-string quarterback Anthony Brown played the final half of the game. Andrews matched Demarcus Robinson for the team lead in targets, though that ultimately didn't translate to a productive performance. While it wasn't necessarily indicative of his own poor play, Andrews failed to reach 50 receiving yards for only the third time this season.