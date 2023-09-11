Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Andrews (quadriceps) "looks good" and that the Ravens will monitor him in practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews appears to have a chance at returning for Week 2's matchup in Cincinnati, but his odds will depend on how he looks in practice. A return by the star tight end would be a needed piece of good news for Baltimore, as the team sustained a fair amount of injuries in Week 1's win over the Texans, with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) most notably having been lost for the season.