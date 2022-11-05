Andrews (shoulder/ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While the Ravens went short of ruling out the stud tight end, Andrews failed to practice all week, which tends to indicate a player won't be active. If Andrews is ultimately ruled out, expect a plethora of opportunities for rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, especially in the event Demarcus Robinson (groin, questionable) is also unable to play.