Andrews brought in all eight of his targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 59-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The 2018 third-round pick delivered on his considerable potential with the best game of his young career. Andrews consistently proved himself a viable downfield threat for quarterback Lamar Jackson, and he then capped off his performance with a three-yard scoring connection with backup Robert Griffin III early in the fourth quarter. Andrews' day also featured a 39-yard grab, a good way to start building on the eight grabs of 20 or more yards the Oklahoma product notched during his rookie campaign. Andrews will look to build on Sunday's performance at the expense of the Cardinals in Week 2.