Ravens' Mark Andrews: Elevates to 'limited' Tuesday

Andrews (knee) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimation.

After he was spotted jogging during the portion of the session open to the media, Andrews seems to have participated enough to elevate from Monday's DNP. Per Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site, Andrews' knee injury isn't considered severe by coach John Harbaugh. Ultimately, Tuesday's development is a step in the right direction to active status Thursday versus the Jets.

