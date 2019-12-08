Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Exits Sunday's game

Andrews was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bills with a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his exit, Andrews had caught one of his three targets for 14 yards. Next up for the Ravens' tight end looks in his absence are Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle.

