Andrews exited Thursday's game against the Bengals with an apparent leg injury, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Andrews made a catch deep in Bengals' territory on Baltimore's first offensive possession and appeared to suffer an injury as he was dragged to the turf. He was able to walk off under his own power -- with trainers by his side -- and went into the blue medical tent. The exact nature of the injury is unclear.