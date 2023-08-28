Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he expects Andrews (undisclosed) to practice next week and play in the season opener against Houston on Sept. 10, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews missed another practice Monday, marking his third straight absence, and it sounds like he'll remain out for at least a few more days. However, Harbaugh has insisted the tight end is dealing with a minor issue, though the specifics of the injury have yet to be released. Andrews can be considered day-to-day moving forward.