Ravens' Mark Andrews: Expected to play

Andrews (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, but he's expected to play after logging a full practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Listed with a foot injury the past four weeks, Andrews now is dealing with a shoulder issue that held him out of Wednesday's practice. He returned Thursday on a limited basis and upgraded to full participation Friday, setting him up for active status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. With wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) considered a game-time decision, Andrews is in a good spot to continue his five-game streak of seven or more targets.