Andrews (quadriceps) is expected to play Sunday at Cincinnati, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Andrews missed Week 1 and is officially listed as questionable for Week 2, but he was a full participant in practice Friday. Official word on the star tight end's status for making his season debut will come approximately 90 minutes ahead of of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Andrews is indeed active, he will become an automatic start for fantasy managers, while Isaiah Likely would be relegated to No. 2 duties.