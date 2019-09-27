Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Expects to play

Andrews (foot) is confident he will play in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews has been playing through the foot injury ever since Week 1, catching 11 passes for 127 yards and TD over the past two weeks. He was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, returning Friday in an unknown capacity. Another update should be available when the Ravens release their final injury report.

