Andrews recorded four receptions on seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Andrews tallied four catches for 33 yards on Baltimore's opening drive and appeared to be in for a big performance. While he still led the team in targets, he slowed significantly from that point, managing only a 17-yard catch and a two-point conversion across the rest of the game. Andrews also dropped a pass in the end zone and has not scored a touchdown or topped 65 receiving yards since Week 6.