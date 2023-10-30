Andrews caught four of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Cardinals.

Andrews scored from five yards out in the first quarter for his third touchdown in the last two games and sixth of the season. The tight end tied running back Justice Hill for the team lead in receiving yards as Baltimore went with a run-heavy approach that included three rushing touchdowns from Gus Edwards. Andrews has caught between four and six passes in every appearance this season heading into a Week 9 home game against the Seahawks.