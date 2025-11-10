Andrews recorded three catches on five targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Vikings.

Andrews was one of three Baltimore pass catchers to earn at least five targets. He still turned in a limited performance due to being targeted nearly exclusively in short areas of the field, with his longest gain being only six yards. Andrews did manage to find the end zone for his second consecutive game on a two-yard reception, and he now has at least one target in the red zone in three consecutive contests.