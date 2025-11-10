Ravens' Mark Andrews: Finds end zone again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andrews recorded three catches on five targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Vikings.
Andrews was one of three Baltimore pass catchers to earn at least five targets. He still turned in a limited performance due to being targeted nearly exclusively in short areas of the field, with his longest gain being only six yards. Andrews did manage to find the end zone for his second consecutive game on a two-yard reception, and he now has at least one target in the red zone in three consecutive contests.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Maximizes both catches Thursday•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Three catches against Chicago•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Four catches in loss•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Limited by quarterback play•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Targeted eight times•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Springs to life in Week 3 loss•