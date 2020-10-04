Andrews recorded three receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against Washington.

Andrews bounced back from a tough Week 3 performance when he appeared out of sync with Lamar Jackson. He recorded a pair of touchdowns in a single game for the second time this season, hauling in scores of 25 and 22 yards. There was little else left for Andrews to do throughout the game, as the Ravens attempted only 23 passes in their lopsided victory. Andrews will have another favorable matchup in Week 5 as Baltimore will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.