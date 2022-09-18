Andrews secured nine of 11 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 42-38 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The trusted tight end exploded for a trademark effort, leading the Ravens in receptions while checking in just behind Rashod Bateman in receiving yards. Andrews recorded his touchdown on a one-yard grab in the second quarter, one play after what appeared to be a 26-yard scoring grab was overturned on replay when he was ruled down on the one-yard line. Andrews has a 14-156-1 line through two games, and he should be heavily involved once again during a Week 3 road matchup versus the Patriots next Sunday.